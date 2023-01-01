2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Menu
TiguanSE Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Scores 27 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Volkswagen Tiguan boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, VW Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access, VW Car-Net Emergency Sos.*This Volkswagen Tiguan Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.

225,190 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

225,190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

