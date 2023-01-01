$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,190 KM
Vehicle Description
TiguanSE Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Scores 27 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Volkswagen Tiguan boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, VW Car-Net Selective Service Internet Access, VW Car-Net Emergency Sos.*This Volkswagen Tiguan Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Tiguan today!
