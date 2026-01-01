Menu
## **2019 Ford Edge Titanium: Luxury, Technology, and Ultimate Safety** Experience a premium SUV that refuses to compromise. This 2019 Ford Edge Titanium is a masterpiece of modern driving, combining a sophisticated interior with a suite of high-tech driver-assist features designed to keep you safe and comfortable on Saskatchewan roads. --- ### **Vehicle Overview** * **Mileage:** 85,000 km * **History:** Carfax reports no serious collisions * **Readiness:** Fresh oil service and a complete pre-sale inspection already performed ### **Advanced Safety & Driver Assistance** This Titanium model is loaded with Ford Co-Pilot360 technology to act as your second set of eyes: * **Auto Park & Surround Cam:** Let the vehicle help you into tight spots with a 360-degree view. * **Lane Keep & Blind Spot Detection:** Stay centered and aware of your surroundings at all times. * **Distance Pace Cruise:** Adaptive cruise control that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe gap from traffic ahead. * **Auto Headlights & Auto-Dim Mirror:** Intelligent lighting that adapts to your environment for maximum visibility. ### **Premium Comfort & Entertainment** Step into a cabin designed for the ultimate driving experience: * **Panoramic Sunroof:** Open up the cabin to beautiful prairie skies. * **Climate Controlled Seating:** Power memory seats that are both heated and cooled for year-round comfort. * **Connected Technology:** Navigation, Bluetooth, Sirius Radio, and a CD player for all your media needs. * **Home Link:** Integrated garage door opener for seamless arrivals. --- ### **The Siman Auto Sales Advantage** We have been a part of the Saskatchewan community for over 27 years. With over 70 vehicles in stock, we are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care. * **Flexible On-Site Financing:** We work with 16 banks and lenders to ensure you get the best approval possible. * **Trades Encouraged:** We want your trade-in and offer competitive values to help you upgrade. * **Custom Protection:** Aftermarket warranties are available to fit every specific need and budget. * **Proven Reputation:** Check our reviews to see why our customers keep coming back!

Watch This Vehicle
Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2019 Ford Edge