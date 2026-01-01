$24,988+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,600 KM
Vehicle Description
## **2019 Ford Edge Titanium: Luxury, Technology, and Ultimate Safety**
Experience a premium SUV that refuses to compromise. This 2019 Ford Edge Titanium is a masterpiece of modern driving, combining a sophisticated interior with a suite of high-tech driver-assist features designed to keep you safe and comfortable on Saskatchewan roads.
---
### **Vehicle Overview**
* **Mileage:** 85,000 km
* **History:** Carfax reports no serious collisions
* **Readiness:** Fresh oil service and a complete pre-sale inspection already performed
### **Advanced Safety & Driver Assistance**
This Titanium model is loaded with Ford Co-Pilot360 technology to act as your second set of eyes:
* **Auto Park & Surround Cam:** Let the vehicle help you into tight spots with a 360-degree view.
* **Lane Keep & Blind Spot Detection:** Stay centered and aware of your surroundings at all times.
* **Distance Pace Cruise:** Adaptive cruise control that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe gap from traffic ahead.
* **Auto Headlights & Auto-Dim Mirror:** Intelligent lighting that adapts to your environment for maximum visibility.
### **Premium Comfort & Entertainment**
Step into a cabin designed for the ultimate driving experience:
* **Panoramic Sunroof:** Open up the cabin to beautiful prairie skies.
* **Climate Controlled Seating:** Power memory seats that are both heated and cooled for year-round comfort.
* **Connected Technology:** Navigation, Bluetooth, Sirius Radio, and a CD player for all your media needs.
* **Home Link:** Integrated garage door opener for seamless arrivals.
---
### **The Siman Auto Sales Advantage**
We have been a part of the Saskatchewan community for over 27 years. With over 70 vehicles in stock, we are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.
* **Flexible On-Site Financing:** We work with 16 banks and lenders to ensure you get the best approval possible.
* **Trades Encouraged:** We want your trade-in and offer competitive values to help you upgrade.
* **Custom Protection:** Aftermarket warranties are available to fit every specific need and budget.
* **Proven Reputation:** Check our reviews to see why our customers keep coming back!
Vehicle Features
