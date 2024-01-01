Menu
This 2019 KIA SOUL EX+ was locally owned. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It did just have a fresh synthetic oil change - and it does have 2 sets of tires/rims.

When the Kia Soul debuted almost a decade ago, it defied convention and classification. It occupied an odd middle ground between hatchbacks and crossover SUVs that didnt really exist at the time. Fast forward to today and the subcompact crossover class not only exists, but its growing in popularity with car companies scrambling to fill the void.

The 2019 Kia Soul remains one of our favorites in the rapidly growing subcompact crossover class. It delivers a lot for your money with a long list of standard and optional features, along with a very generous warranty.

The 2019 KIA SOUL comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (130 horsepower, 118 pound-feet of torque) automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, a rearview camera, air conditioning, a height-adjustable drivers seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system with a media player interface, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

Having the Soul + adds automatic climate control and the Uvo tech interface that includes a 7-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Soul Plus includes the Convenience package content and adds a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 hp, 150 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, fog lights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, selectable drive modes, a front center armrest and bin, a rear center armrest, and a cargo cover.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

2019 Kia Soul

95,603 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

95,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A57K7023104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Kia Soul