2019 Kia Soul
EX+ NEW ARRIVAL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,603 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2019 KIA SOUL EX+ was locally owned. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It did just have a fresh synthetic oil change - and it does have 2 sets of tires/rims.
When the Kia Soul debuted almost a decade ago, it defied convention and classification. It occupied an odd middle ground between hatchbacks and crossover SUVs that didn't really exist at the time. Fast forward to today and the subcompact crossover class not only exists, but it's growing in popularity with car companies scrambling to fill the void.
The 2019 Kia Soul remains one of our favorites in the rapidly growing subcompact crossover class. It delivers a lot for your money with a long list of standard and optional features, along with a very generous warranty.
The 2019 KIA SOUL comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (130 horsepower, 118 pound-feet of torque) automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, a rearview camera, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system with a media player interface, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.
Having the Soul + adds automatic climate control and the Uvo tech interface that includes a 7-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Soul Plus includes the Convenience package content and adds a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 hp, 150 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, fog lights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, selectable drive modes, a front center armrest and bin, a rear center armrest, and a cargo cover.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
