2019 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2753
- Mileage 42,100 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM ALL WHEEL DRIVE ACCIDNET FREE
Our 2019 Mini Cooper Countryman has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Factory Warranty remaining to March 27 2024 or 80,000 km Additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. the longer four-door model has actual rear legroom. Fold the rear seats down, and the cargo area can hold up to 40.7 cubic feet of stuff. For a Mini, that's nearly palatial. The two extra doors add a little bit of length, but in our testing we found that the 4 Door was more stable when cruising at highway speeds than the 2 Door. Certainly, the performance is there. Our four-door version comes with a 189-hp four-cylinder engine. In a little car like the Hardtop, it has good and energetic acceleration. It also has the nimble handling you want out of a Mini. automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and ambient interior lighting. Technology highlights include cruise control, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration, 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and heated front seats. he Signature's Premium package, for instance, adds LED headlights, upgraded mirrors and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. upgrade to 18-inch wheels and incorporate the elements of the Premium package as standard. At this level, leather upholstery, a larger 8.8-inch display, a navigation system and Apple CarPlay connectivity come standard.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
