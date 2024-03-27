Menu
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

$35,998 + tax & licensing

42,100 KM

VIN WMZYT5C54K3G94873
Stock # P2753

Exterior Colour Black
Interior Colour Black
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door

Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Vehicle Description

LOW KM ALL WHEEL DRIVE ACCIDNET FREE



Our 2019 Mini Cooper Countryman has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Factory Warranty remaining to March 27 2024 or 80,000 km Additional aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. the longer four-door model has actual rear legroom. Fold the rear seats down, and the cargo area can hold up to 40.7 cubic feet of stuff. For a Mini, that's nearly palatial. The two extra doors add a little bit of length, but in our testing we found that the 4 Door was more stable when cruising at highway speeds than the 2 Door. Certainly, the performance is there. Our four-door version comes with a 189-hp four-cylinder engine. In a little car like the Hardtop, it has good and energetic acceleration. It also has the nimble handling you want out of a Mini. automatic headlights and wipers, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and ambient interior lighting. Technology highlights include cruise control, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration, 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and heated front seats. he Signature's Premium package, for instance, adds LED headlights, upgraded mirrors and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. upgrade to 18-inch wheels and incorporate the elements of the Premium package as standard. At this level, leather upholstery, a larger 8.8-inch display, a navigation system and Apple CarPlay connectivity come standard.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman