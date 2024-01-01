Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 (5.7L) Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!NACTOY 2019 North American Truck of the Year. This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE , SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, REAR UNDERSEAT COMPARTMENT STORAGE, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12 DISPLAY, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PATRIOT BLUE PEARL, MONOTONE PAINT, LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS).* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Road Trip Cars, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, NACTOY 2019 North American Truck of the Year.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a trustworthy 1500 today!

2019 RAM 1500

147,631 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,631 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!NACTOY 2019 North American Truck of the Year. This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE , SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, REAR UNDERSEAT COMPARTMENT STORAGE, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PATRIOT BLUE PEARL, MONOTONE PAINT, LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS).* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Road Trip Cars, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2019 Cars, NACTOY 2019 North American Truck of the Year.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a trustworthy 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Rear underseat compartment storage
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electronic locking rear differential
Led Headlights
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 5-Year Sirius...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Wireless Charging Pad Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Dis...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Regina, SK
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 119,499 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Regina, SK
2014 RAM 1500 Laramie 166,331 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Regina, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 63,858 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500