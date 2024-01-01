$68,977+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 450 * Huge Sunroof * 3rd Row *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 23DU31A
- Mileage 75,813 KM
Vehicle Description
GLS4504Matic Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Mercedes-Benz GLS boasts a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Charging, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" Triple 5-Spoke.* This Mercedes-Benz GLS Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 21".* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Mercedes-Benz GLS!
