Menu
Account
Sign In
GLS4504Matic Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Mercedes-Benz GLS boasts a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Charging, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21 Triple 5-Spoke.* This Mercedes-Benz GLS Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 21.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Mercedes-Benz GLS!

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

75,813 KM

Details Description Features

$68,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450 * Huge Sunroof * 3rd Row *

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450 * Huge Sunroof * 3rd Row *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$68,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,813KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 23DU31A
  • Mileage 75,813 KM

Vehicle Description

GLS4504Matic Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Mercedes-Benz GLS boasts a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Charging, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" Triple 5-Spoke.* This Mercedes-Benz GLS Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: 21".* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Mercedes-Benz GLS!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2014 Nissan Murano SV * Sunroof * for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Nissan Murano SV * Sunroof * 239,461 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 * Huge Sunroof * 3rd Row * for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 * Huge Sunroof * 3rd Row * 75,813 KM $68,977 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express * Blackout * Sub Zero * for sale in Regina, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express * Blackout * Sub Zero * 103,060 KM $32,970 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$68,977

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS