Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 ClassicTradesman Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

107,691 KM

Details Description Features

$29,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$29,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 107,691 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 ClassicTradesman Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
Flame Red
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 2 880 KGS (6 350 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Carpet Floor Covering Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pa...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Regina, SK
2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 107,691 KM $29,788 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Sport * Level 2 * Sunroof * for sale in Regina, SK
2020 RAM 1500 Sport * Level 2 * Sunroof * 130,922 KM $42,794 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 3500 Laramie * Night Edition * Level 2 * Sunroof * 5th Wheel Prep * for sale in Regina, SK
2020 RAM 3500 Laramie * Night Edition * Level 2 * Sunroof * 5th Wheel Prep * 45,576 KM $74,811 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,788

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic