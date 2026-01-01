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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

165,539 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14159008

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,539KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC3FG0MR537225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black w/Lt Diesel Grey St
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
KeySense Programmable Key Fob

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
CERAMIC GREY
Single Rear Overhead DVD System
MOPAR INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: Cargo Area Liner Bright Door Sill Guards Cargo Area All-Weather Floor Mats All-Weather Floor Mats - Stow 'N Go Stow 'N Go Storage Tub Liners
Requires Subscription
MOPAR FRONT & REAR SPLASH GUARDS -inc: Front Splash Guards Rear Splash Guards
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Trailer Sway Control 220-Amp Alternator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
SAFETYTEC PLUS -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
ANODIZED SILVER IP BEZEL
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" S-MODEL ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: 245/50R20 BSW AS
POWER GROUP -inc: Dual Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate
BLACK W/LT DIESEL GREY ST CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/S LOGO -inc: 1st-Row Soft Seatback
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Pedestrian Emergency Braking FWD Collision Warning/Active Braking
S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Piano Black Interior Accents Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround Premium Black Rear Fascia Anodized Ice Cave Accents Anodized Ink Badging Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Wheels:...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2021 Chrysler Pacifica