Great shape 2021 Ford F-150 XLT equipped with FX4 Off-Road Package, XLT Sport Package, Power Adjustable Pedals and Trailer Tow Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to come and check out this beautiful Truck today! Key Features: Auto High Beams Daytime Running Lights Fully Boxed Steel Frame Trailer Sway Control Heated Front Seats Auto Hold BLIS with Cross-Traffic Dynamic Hitch Assist FORDPAS Connect Lane Keeping System Post-Collision Braking Pre-Collision Assist with AEB Rear View Camera Reverse Brake Assist Heavy Duty Shocks SYNC®4 BOXLINK Cargo System LED BOX Lighting LED Side-Mirror Spotlight Remote Start System And More After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun guest experience possible.

2021 Ford F-150

85,688 KM

Details Description

$49,661

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

  1. 11229389
  2. 11229389
  3. 11229389
$49,661

+ taxes & licensing

85,688KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP7MKE49623

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # E49623T
  • Mileage 85,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Great shape 2021 Ford F-150 XLT equipped with FX4 Off-Road Package, XLT Sport Package, Power Adjustable Pedals and Trailer Tow Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to come and check out this beautiful Truck today!

Key Features:
Auto High Beams
Daytime Running Lights
Fully Boxed Steel Frame
Trailer Sway Control
Heated Front Seats
Auto Hold
BLIS with Cross-Traffic
Dynamic Hitch Assist
FORDPAS Connect
Lane Keeping System
Post-Collision Braking
Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
Rear View Camera
Reverse Brake Assist
Heavy Duty Shocks
SYNC®4
BOXLINK Cargo System
LED BOX Lighting
LED Side-Mirror Spotlight
Remote Start System
And More

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun guest experience possible. Our guests tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

$49,661

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

2021 Ford F-150