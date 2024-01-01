$49,661+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$49,661
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # E49623T
- Mileage 85,688 KM
Vehicle Description
Great shape 2021 Ford F-150 XLT equipped with FX4 Off-Road Package, XLT Sport Package, Power Adjustable Pedals and Trailer Tow Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to come and check out this beautiful Truck today!
Key Features:
Auto High Beams
Daytime Running Lights
Fully Boxed Steel Frame
Trailer Sway Control
Heated Front Seats
Auto Hold
BLIS with Cross-Traffic
Dynamic Hitch Assist
FORDPAS Connect
Lane Keeping System
Post-Collision Braking
Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
Rear View Camera
Reverse Brake Assist
Heavy Duty Shocks
SYNC®4
BOXLINK Cargo System
LED BOX Lighting
LED Side-Mirror Spotlight
Remote Start System
And More
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun guest experience possible. Our guests tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford
Email Bennett Dunlop Ford
Bennett Dunlop Ford
Call Dealer
306-522-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-522-6612