$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP2625
- Mileage 26,987 KM
Vehicle Description
F-150 Lariat Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!NACTOY 2021 North American Truck of the Year. Only 26,987 Miles! This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ford F-150!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958