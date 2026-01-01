$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT | 301A | MAX TOW | HEAVY DUTY PAYLOAD
2021 Ford F-150
XLT | 301A | MAX TOW | HEAVY DUTY PAYLOAD
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 239,456 KM
Vehicle Description
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 4,100 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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