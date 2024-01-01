Menu
2021 Ford Transit Connect

95,827 KM

2021 Ford Transit Connect

95,827 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Connect

Van XL **One Owner, Local Trade, Sliding Side Door, Cargo**

2021 Ford Transit Connect

Van XL **One Owner, Local Trade, Sliding Side Door, Cargo**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 95,827 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local Trade, Sliding Side Door, CargoCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

