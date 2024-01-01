Menu
Account
Sign In
Savanas controls are designed to take the work out of driving so you can put your energy into the job at hand. The well-organized instrument panel helps keep you informed and firmly in charge. Its equipped with an Gas V8 6.6L/ engine, easy-to-read gauges, tire pressure monitoring system, and oil life monitoring system. With standard equipment including supportive front bucket seats, air conditioning and power windows and locks, Savana is one comfortable workhorse. This RWD van helps you get the job done safely. Standard features such as StabiliTrak electronic stability control and dual front airbags give you the security you expect from GMC. Come down today for a test drive! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2021 GMC Savana

28,642 KM

Details Description Features

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Savana

Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Savana

Cargo Van

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 28,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Savanas controls are designed to take the work out of driving so you can put your energy into the job at hand. The well-organized instrument panel helps keep you informed and firmly in charge. Its equipped with an Gas V8 6.6L/ engine, easy-to-read gauges, tire pressure monitoring system, and oil life monitoring system. With standard equipment including supportive front bucket seats, air conditioning and power windows and locks, Savana is one comfortable workhorse. This RWD van helps you get the job done safely. Standard features such as StabiliTrak electronic stability control and dual front airbags give you the security you expect from GMC. Come down today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) Includes external engine oil cooler.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Used 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4WD for sale in Regina, SK
2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4WD 39,076 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury 79,096 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD 25,087 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Savana