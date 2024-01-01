Menu
Grand Cherokee Overland Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

86,685 KM

$45,904

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

High Altitude * DVD *

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

High Altitude * DVD *

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$45,904

+ taxes & licensing

86,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Slate Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Cherokee Overland Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sport Hood
Sun/Moonroof
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS)
Slate Blue Pearl
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Rear Seat Video System Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BS HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Granite Crystal Exterior Badging Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Bright Pedals Body-Colour Door Handles Black Roof Mouldin...
HARMAN/KARDON 19-SPEAKER AUDIO -inc: 825 Watt Amplifier
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS (QL)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: GVWR: 2 948 kgs (6 500 lbs)

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$45,904

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee