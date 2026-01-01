$16,988+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
LX EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3316
- Mileage 115,900 KM
Vehicle Description
## **2021 Kia Forte: Reliable, Efficient, and Ready for Saskatchewan Winters**
Searching for a vehicle that balances modern style with proven reliability? This 2021 Kia Forte is the perfect choice for commuters and families alike. With a clean history and a full inspection, it is ready to hit the road today.
---
### **Vehicle Highlights**
* **Mileage:** 115,900 km
* **Origin:** Local Saskatchewan vehicle
* **Maintenance:** Excellent service records on file
* **Preparedness:** Fresh oil service and a comprehensive pre-sale inspection just completed
### **Key Features for Your Comfort**
This Forte is equipped to handle our changing seasons and keep you comfortable on long highway drives:
* **Command Start:** Remote start capability to warm up the engine and cabin before you step outside.
* **Heated Seats:** Essential for those cold Saskatchewan mornings.
* **Air Conditioning:** Stay cool and refreshed all summer long.
* **Cruise Control:** Makes highway commuting effortless and fuel-efficient.
---
### **Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?**
We have been serving Saskatchewan for over 27 years. Our philosophy is simple: We are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care. When you shop with us, you get the selection of a big city dealer with the personal touch of a family business.
* **Easy On-Site Financing:** We work with 16 different banks and lenders to find the best rates for your unique credit situation.
* **Trades Encouraged:** We want your current vehicle! Bring it in for a fair and transparent trade-in appraisal.
* **Peace of Mind:** Aftermarket warranties are available to fit every need and budget, ensuring you are protected long after you drive off the lot.
* **Massive Selection:** Not sure if this is the one? We have over 70 vehicles to choose from.
### **See What Our Customers Say**
Our reputation is built on honesty and quality. We invite you to check our reviews and see why Saskatchewan drivers have trusted us for nearly three decades.
