## **2021 Kia Forte: Reliable, Efficient, and Ready for Saskatchewan Winters** Searching for a vehicle that balances modern style with proven reliability? This 2021 Kia Forte is the perfect choice for commuters and families alike. With a clean history and a full inspection, it is ready to hit the road today. --- ### **Vehicle Highlights** * **Mileage:** 115,900 km * **Origin:** Local Saskatchewan vehicle * **Maintenance:** Excellent service records on file * **Preparedness:** Fresh oil service and a comprehensive pre-sale inspection just completed ### **Key Features for Your Comfort** This Forte is equipped to handle our changing seasons and keep you comfortable on long highway drives: * **Command Start:** Remote start capability to warm up the engine and cabin before you step outside. * **Heated Seats:** Essential for those cold Saskatchewan mornings. * **Air Conditioning:** Stay cool and refreshed all summer long. * **Cruise Control:** Makes highway commuting effortless and fuel-efficient. --- ### **Why Choose Siman Auto Sales?** We have been serving Saskatchewan for over 27 years. Our philosophy is simple: We are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care. When you shop with us, you get the selection of a big city dealer with the personal touch of a family business. * **Easy On-Site Financing:** We work with 16 different banks and lenders to find the best rates for your unique credit situation. * **Trades Encouraged:** We want your current vehicle! Bring it in for a fair and transparent trade-in appraisal. * **Peace of Mind:** Aftermarket warranties are available to fit every need and budget, ensuring you are protected long after you drive off the lot. * **Massive Selection:** Not sure if this is the one? We have over 70 vehicles to choose from. ### **See What Our Customers Say** Our reputation is built on honesty and quality. We invite you to check our reviews and see why Saskatchewan drivers have trusted us for nearly three decades.

2021 Kia Forte

115,900 KM

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

LX EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

2021 Kia Forte

LX EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
115,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD2ME355357

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3316
  • Mileage 115,900 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

CVT

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

