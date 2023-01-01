Menu
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

88,946 KM

Details

$40,973

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

LX

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

88,946KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10545966
  • Stock #: PP2374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Alloy/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 88,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Caravan SXT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Scores 28 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Chrysler Voyager boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT.*This Chrysler Voyager Comes Equipped with These Options *BLACK/ALLOY/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Chrysler Voyager!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
BLACK/ALLOY/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

