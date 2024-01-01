Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Dual Rear WheelsCheck out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2022 Ford F-350

41,748 KM

Details Description Features

$97,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-350

Diesel King Ranch SuperCrew **One Owner, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Dual Rear Wheels**

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-350

Diesel King Ranch SuperCrew **One Owner, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Dual Rear Wheels**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$97,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
41,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Java
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B192A
  • Mileage 41,748 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Dual Rear WheelsCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 39...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport 1 **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford Bronco Sport 1 **New Arrival** 58,699 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 1 SuperCrew **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford F-150 1 SuperCrew **New Arrival** 61,330 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox 1 AWD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Chevrolet Equinox 1 AWD **New Arrival** 27,736 KM $33,915 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$97,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-350