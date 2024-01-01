$25,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) LOW KM AUTOMATIC
2022 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) LOW KM AUTOMATIC
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,300 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT VALUE LOW KM
Our 2022 Hyundai Venue has been through a presale inspection fresh Full synthetic oil service, Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle , Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Full Factory Warranty to August 12 20 2027 or 100,000 km. Once upon a time, cash-strapped car buyers who were sick and tired of paying to repair their old, broken-down used car would instead choose to make monthly payments on a shiny new economy car. Today, extra-small crossover SUVs like the 2022 Hyundai Venue fill this role. And when it comes to the 2022 Venue, it does so with a level of style, utility and technology unheard of in the past. Equipped with just enough power to accelerate out of its own way. The Venue is actually more of a four-door hatchback than anything else. But the Hyundai Venue offers plenty of value by way of its pleasing amount of features and excellent warranty and free scheduled maintenance program. Plus, like other Hyundai models, the Venue is genuinely stylish and feels like a quality piece of engineering. All the important features like heated seats and steering wheel, sunroof, Bluetooth and apple carplay. Backup sensors, rear view camera.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993