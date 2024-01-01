Menu
<p><strong>EXCELLENT VALUE LOW KM </strong></p> <p>Our 2022 Hyundai Venue has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh Full synthetic oil service, Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle , Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Full Factory Warranty to August 12 20 2027 or 100,000 km.</strong> Once upon a time, cash-strapped car buyers who were sick and tired of paying to repair their old, broken-down used car would instead choose to make monthly payments on a shiny new economy car. Today, extra-small crossover SUVs like the 2022 Hyundai Venue fill this role. And when it comes to the 2022 Venue, it does so with a level of style, utility and technology unheard of in the past. Equipped with just enough power to accelerate out of its own way. The Venue is actually more of a four-door hatchback than anything else. But the Hyundai Venue offers plenty of value by way of its pleasing amount of features and excellent warranty and free scheduled maintenance program. Plus, like other Hyundai models, the Venue is genuinely stylish and feels like a quality piece of engineering. All the important features like heated seats and steering wheel, sunroof, Bluetooth and apple carplay. Backup sensors, rear view camera.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2022 Hyundai Venue

30,300 KM

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) LOW KM AUTOMATIC

2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Black Interior (IVT) LOW KM AUTOMATIC

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

30,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A35NU197944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2022 Hyundai Venue has been through a presale inspection fresh Full synthetic oil service, Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle , Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Full Factory Warranty to August 12 20 2027 or 100,000 km. Once upon a time, cash-strapped car buyers who were sick and tired of paying to repair their old, broken-down used car would instead choose to make monthly payments on a shiny new economy car. Today, extra-small crossover SUVs like the 2022 Hyundai Venue fill this role. And when it comes to the 2022 Venue, it does so with a level of style, utility and technology unheard of in the past. Equipped with just enough power to accelerate out of its own way. The Venue is actually more of a four-door hatchback than anything else. But the Hyundai Venue offers plenty of value by way of its pleasing amount of features and excellent warranty and free scheduled maintenance program. Plus, like other Hyundai models, the Venue is genuinely stylish and feels like a quality piece of engineering. All the important features like heated seats and steering wheel, sunroof, Bluetooth and apple carplay. Backup sensors, rear view camera.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2022 Hyundai Venue