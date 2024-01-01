$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 33,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Aviator Reserve Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Lincoln Aviator boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pocket and 18" mini spare wheel.*This Lincoln Aviator Comes Equipped with These Options *Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 255/55R20 All-Season -inc: 18" mini spare tire 165/70D18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 3 Communication & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 10.1" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, 911 assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SYNC AppLink which lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a reliable Aviator today!
