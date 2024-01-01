Menu
2022 RAM 1500 Laramie

15,227 KM

1500 (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 15,227 Miles! This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" PAINTED POLISHED (WRB), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H LARAMIE, G/T PACKAGE , REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, DELETE UNDERSEAT STORAGE COMPARTMENT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

2022 RAM 1500

15,227 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Laramie

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 15,227 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release 19-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Sec...
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Sport Performance Hood MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Cold Air Intake System MOPAR Off-Road Truck Floor Mats Passive Cold End Exhaust...
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper GPEC 5 Engine Controller Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge 18" Aluminum Spare...
Delete Underseat Storage Compartment
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Black Interior Accents Body-Colour Premium Power Mirrors Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Wheels: 2...
WHEELS: 20" X 9" PAINTED POLISHED (WRB) -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season
BLACK LEATHER-FACED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2022 RAM 1500