2022 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 15,227 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 15,227 Miles! This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" PAINTED POLISHED (WRB), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H LARAMIE, G/T PACKAGE , REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, DELETE UNDERSEAT STORAGE COMPARTMENT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
