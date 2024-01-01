Menu
Account
Sign In
1500 TRADESMAN CREW CAB 4X4 (1 Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8.0 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, GVWR: 6,900 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

61,469 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 61,469 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 TRADESMAN CREW CAB 4X4 (1 Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 Classic boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS.* This Ram 1500 Classic Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS, EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE , REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE, GVWR: 6,900 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, ELECTRONICS GROUP, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM
BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: 2nd Row In Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure
ELECTRONICS GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/HI/AK/PR/VI/GU USB Host Flip Media Hub (2 USB AUX) Integrated Center Stack Radio Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Air Conditioning AT...
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: GVWR: 6 900 lbs Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger HEMI Badge
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 114,444 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express * Sub Zero PKG * for sale in Regina, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express * Sub Zero PKG * 70,647 KM $38,382 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 174,761 KM $15,741 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic