Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!

2022 RAM 2500

58,536 KM

Details Description Features

$76,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 2500

Limited * Adaptive Cruise * 5th Wheel Prep *

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 2500

Limited * Adaptive Cruise * 5th Wheel Prep *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
Sale

$76,350

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,536KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220-Amp Alternator

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Clearance Lamps
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
20K DIRECT MOUNT 5TH WHEEL HITCH
BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
Adaptive Steering System
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Diese...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HM -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP -inc: Pickup Box
DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass-Thru Wire Circuits
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON W/BRIGHT INSERTS (STD)
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker harman/kardon Premium Sound Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera Surround View Camera System Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Trailer Reverse Guidance Digital Rearview Mirror Adaptive Steering System Fu...
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Decal Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Performance-Tuned Shocks Hill Descent Control Rear Performance-Tuned Shocks
SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield IP-Mounted Auxiliary Switches Dash Pass-Thru Wire Circuits Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 220-Amp Alternator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier * Leather * for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier * Leather * 93,922 KM $18,348 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE * Ultra Low KMS * Stow N Go * for sale in Regina, SK
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE * Ultra Low KMS * Stow N Go * 79,500 KM $7,883 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Regina, SK
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 49,885 KM $26,914 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$76,350

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 2500