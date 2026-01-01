$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Cadillac XT5
AWD Premium Luxury
2023 Cadillac XT5
AWD Premium Luxury
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 461353A
- Mileage 74,132 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
Power Options
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Windows
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Additional Features
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866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers306-525-5211
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866-229-5207