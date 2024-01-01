Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner, Local Trade, FX4, 6.7LCheck out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2023 Ford F-250

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$82,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT SuperCrew **One Owner, Local Trade, FX4, 6.7L**

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT SuperCrew **One Owner, Local Trade, FX4, 6.7L**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$82,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour MEDIUM DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local Trade, FX4, 6.7LCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: manual push-button engine-exhaust braking Operator Commanded Regeneration (OCR) and intelligent oil-life monitor 410 Amp Dual Alternators 250 Amp + 160 Amp Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2021 Ford F-150 1 SuperCrew **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford F-150 1 SuperCrew **New Arrival** 166,549 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 1 **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2018 RAM 1500 1 **New Arrival** 141,709 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Canyon Crew Cab 1 **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2018 GMC Canyon Crew Cab 1 **New Arrival** 161,160 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$82,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-250