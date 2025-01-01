Menu
AWD.<br><br><br>Recent Arrival! 1.5L DOHC 9-Speed Automatic AWD

2023 GMC Terrain

30,852 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

$39,900 + taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

Denali

13136806

2023 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,852KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEGXPL184276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,852 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


Recent Arrival! 1.5L DOHC 9-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
9 Speed Automatic

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Toyota

306-569-8777

2023 GMC Terrain