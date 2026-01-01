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2023 GMC Terrain
DENALI AWD
2023 GMC Terrain
DENALI AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 46343A
- Mileage 28,489 KM
Vehicle Description
This AWD Gray Terrain Denali is the new top-of-the-line model bringing luxury to the compact crossover. This Denali has a 1.5L engine with a interior color. Distinguished by its honeycomb chrome grille, accents of satin-finish chrome and 18" satin chrome-clad aluminum wheels. Standard side blind zone alert and rear cross traffic alert are included on the Terrain Denali. Equipped with the spacious interior that youd expect from a larger SUV, the Denali offers seating for 5 and over 63 cubic feet of cargo space. The interior is equipped with heated, perforated leather front bucket seats and a MultiFlex 60/40 split-folding rear seat with a 3 position recline and the ability to slide almost 8 inches.You have the control with many great options that come standard in the Terrain including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Looking for a rear-seat entertainment system? This is an optional feature that offers DVD playback available in twin head-restraint-mounded flip-up LCD screens. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar.Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-801-9090 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & fees. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
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Alternate Numbers306-525-5211
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866-229-5207