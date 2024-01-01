$60,978+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
High Altitude * Like New *
2023 Jeep Wrangler
High Altitude * Like New *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$60,978
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 3,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Wrangler Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 3,800 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP, TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25N HIGH ALTITUDE , MOPAR PLASTIC DOOR SILL GUARDS, MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER, MOPAR CARGO TUB LINER, MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, GVWR: 2,517 KGS (5,550 LBS), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE, BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP, BLACK, QUILTED NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEAT, BLACK.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Jeep Wrangler!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Call Dealer
306-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958