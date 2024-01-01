Menu
Wrangler Unlimited (3.6L) Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 3,800 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP, TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL.*This Jeep Wrangler Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25N HIGH ALTITUDE , MOPAR PLASTIC DOOR SILL GUARDS, MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER, MOPAR CARGO TUB LINER, MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, GVWR: 2,517 KGS (5,550 LBS), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE, BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP, BLACK, QUILTED NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEAT, BLACK.

2023 Jeep Wrangler

3,800 KM

$60,978

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

High Altitude * Like New *

2023 Jeep Wrangler

High Altitude * Like New *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$60,978

+ taxes & licensing

3,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
MOPAR Cargo Tub Liner
GVWR: 2 517 KGS (5 550 LBS)
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
MOPAR PLASTIC DOOR SILL GUARDS
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25N HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Body-Colour Fuel-Filler Door High...
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL -inc: Dana M220 Rear Axle
BLACK QUILTED NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEAT
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Engine Oil Cooler Delete Alternator GVWR: 2 517 kgs (5 550 lbs)

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$60,978

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2023 Jeep Wrangler