2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

14,163 KM

Details Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

14,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUDAABG3PV049186

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2434031
  • Mileage 14,163 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Toyota

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross