Dealer License #307287

2025 Jeep Compass

2,186 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Jeep Compass

North **New Arrival**

13510562

2025 Jeep Compass

North **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,186KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBN2ST577637

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,186 KM

Dealer License #307287

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 225/60R17 BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J NORTH -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2025 Jeep Compass