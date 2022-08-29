2006 GMC Sierra 1500

$8,901 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 7 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9326809

9326809 Stock #: 72754

72754 VIN: 2GTEC19T061353044

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 212,781 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.