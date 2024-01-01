Menu
6-Speed HD Manual w/OD, Diesel V8 6.0L/364

2006 Ford F-250

166,269 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-250

Super Duty

2006 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

166,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,269 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed HD Manual w/OD, Diesel V8 6.0L/364

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2006 Ford F-250