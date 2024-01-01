$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-250
Super Duty
2006 Ford F-250
Super Duty
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
166,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 166,269 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed HD Manual w/OD, Diesel V8 6.0L/364
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Interior
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
2006 Ford F-250