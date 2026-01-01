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Caliber SXT ***

2008 Dodge Caliber

291,044 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14227586.815556998?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31977

2008 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
291,044KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3HB48B58D643721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 291,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Caliber SXT ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

2.0L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Anti-lock front disc/rear drum brakes
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: Autostick anti-lock front disc/rear drum brakes
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: fog lamps leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls body-colour bodyside moulding
24D SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L engine continuously variable trans
CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: YES Essentials seat fabric (STD)
P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

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1-888-317-2537

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2008 Dodge Caliber