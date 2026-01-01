$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2008 Dodge Caliber
SXT
2008 Dodge Caliber
SXT
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
291,044KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1B3HB48B58D643721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 291,044 KM
Vehicle Description
Caliber SXT ***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
2.0L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Anti-lock front disc/rear drum brakes
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: Autostick anti-lock front disc/rear drum brakes
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: fog lamps leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls body-colour bodyside moulding
24D SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L engine continuously variable trans
CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: YES Essentials seat fabric (STD)
P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2008 Dodge Caliber SXT 291,044 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster TRADESMAN 21,384 KM $56,843 + tax & lic
2005 Lexus ES 330 198,241 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2008 Dodge Caliber