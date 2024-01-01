Menu
2008 Ford F-350

229,999 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
4WD SuperCab 162" WB 60" CA XL FLAT DECK

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

229,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDSX35Y48ED84685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Air Conditioning
Front Reading Lamps

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

