$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Ford F-350
4WD SuperCab 162" WB 60" CA XL FLAT DECK
2008 Ford F-350
4WD SuperCab 162" WB 60" CA XL FLAT DECK
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
229,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDSX35Y48ED84685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Air Conditioning
Front Reading Lamps
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
