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2010 GMC Sierra 1500

151,547 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE EXT CAB 4WD ONLY

Watch This Vehicle
14145634

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE EXT CAB 4WD ONLY

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

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Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
151,547KM
VIN 1GTSKVE35AZ285875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 151,547 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

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306-242-XXXX

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306-242-1744

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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2010 GMC Sierra 1500