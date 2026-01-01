$11,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE EXT CAB 4WD ONLY
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE EXT CAB 4WD ONLY
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
151,547KM
VIN 1GTSKVE35AZ285875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 151,547 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2010 GMC Sierra 1500