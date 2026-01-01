$15,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Mountain 4WD ....ONLY 142K
2010 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Mountain 4WD ....ONLY 142K
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
142,632KM
VIN 1J4BA3H19AL190959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P90959
- Mileage 142,632 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2010 Jeep Wrangler