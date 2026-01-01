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2010 Jeep Wrangler

142,632 KM

Details

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Mountain 4WD ....ONLY 142K

Watch This Vehicle
14075139

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Mountain 4WD ....ONLY 142K

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

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Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,632KM
VIN 1J4BA3H19AL190959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P90959
  • Mileage 142,632 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

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306-242-XXXX

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306-242-1744

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2010 Jeep Wrangler