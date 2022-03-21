$12,499+ tax & licensing
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Nova Auto Centre
306-373-6682
2012 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr SLE-1
Location
Nova Auto Centre
1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3
306-373-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
137,772KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8944954
- Stock #: RD007S
- VIN: 2gkflrek3c6105101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,772 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Nova Auto Centre
1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3