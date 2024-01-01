$9,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
313,656KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET5DFA40692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P40692
- Mileage 313,656 KM
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
2013 Ford F-150