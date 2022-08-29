Menu
2013 Ford Focus

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9095182
  Stock #: Rd004s
  VIN: 1FADP3F22DL172712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Rd004s
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2013 Ford Focus SE,2ltr 4 cylinder engine(very good on gas),Automatic,Low Kms only 80 000, Fully Loaded,Leather heated seats(great for winters) ,Sunroof,Touchscreen,Two Keys and Two fobs for aftermarket remote starter,good tires,No damages,Drives like new,asking $13500.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

