Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

  1. 1578086452
  2. 1578086452
  3. 1578086452
  4. 1578086452
  5. 1578086452
  6. 1578086452
  7. 1578086452
  8. 1578086452
  9. 1578086452
  10. 1578086452
  11. 1578086452
  12. 1578086452
  13. 1578086452
  14. 1578086452
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,900KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4399875
  • Stock #: B303
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEH1EG457938
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Financing Available
WWW.NOVAAUTOCENTRE.COM
INFO@NOVAAUTOCENTRE.COM
(306)373-6682
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

2014 RAM 1500 ST
 171,650 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 121,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Wrangler M...
 126,800 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Send A Message