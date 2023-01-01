Menu
2014 Ford Focus

77,490 KM

Details Description

$15,780

+ tax & licensing
$15,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE w/ Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Nav

2014 Ford Focus

SE w/ Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Nav

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$15,780

+ taxes & licensing

77,490KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9549082
  Stock #: V-72973
  VIN: 1FADP3K22EL444439

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 77,490 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / FOCUS SE TRIM / 2.0L / FWD / MANUAL TRANSMISSION / HATCHBACK / 3 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Fog lights / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Sunroof / USB Port / GREAT FOR ZIPPING AROUND THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

