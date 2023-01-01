$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
CUTTING EDGE INFOTAINMENT AND SAFETY
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
118,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: PP1825
- VIN: WDDGF8AB3EA902354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Used C300 for Sale in Saskatoon. NO ACCIDENTS!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED SOPHISTICATED CABIN DESIGN AND CUTTING EDGE INFOTAINMENT!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-471183
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
