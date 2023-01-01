Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

118,205 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

CUTTING EDGE INFOTAINMENT AND SAFETY

CUTTING EDGE INFOTAINMENT AND SAFETY

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9478164
  Stock #: PP1825
  VIN: WDDGF8AB3EA902354

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # PP1825
  Mileage 118,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Used C300 for Sale in Saskatoon. NO ACCIDENTS!! JUST ARRIVED!! LOADED SOPHISTICATED CABIN DESIGN AND CUTTING EDGE INFOTAINMENT!! Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $213 B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-471183

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

