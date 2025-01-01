$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black (040)
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT3316
- Mileage 260,930 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport
**7 PASSENGER
**4 MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE
**Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming
**PUSH BUTTON START
**PANORAMIC SUNROOF
VIN: 4JGDF2EE9EA365516
Condition: Excellent condition, well-maintained luxury SUV
Vehicle Overview
Experience premium luxury, advanced technology, and diesel-powered efficiency with this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The GL 350 BlueTEC is a full-size 7-passenger SUV that delivers refined comfort, impressive towing capacity, and legendary Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship making it an excellent choice for families and long-distance drivers.
Key Features of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC
Performance & Capability
3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine
240 Horsepower with 455 lb-ft of Torque
7-Speed Automatic Transmission
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Strong towing capability
Exterior Features
Sleek Black Finish
19-inch Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Roof Rails for Extra Cargo Options
Bi-Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Interior & Comfort
Spacious 7-Passenger Seating
Premium Black Leather Upholstery
Power Heated Front Seats with Memory
Heated Second Row Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Folding Third-Row Seats
Technology & Infotainment
COMAND Infotainment System with Navigation
Premium Sound System with CD/MP3 & USB Connectivity
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming
Rear Seat Entertainment System (optional on some models)
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Safety & Driver Assistance
Rearview Camera with Parking Sensors
Attention Assist (Driver Drowsiness Monitor)
Blind Spot Assist & Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Prevention Assist
Stability and Traction Control
Multiple Airbags for All Three Rows
Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport?
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in providing quality used vehicles, including premium SUVs like this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our in-house financing team will help you secure the best financing solution tailored to your needs.
Serving drivers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan, we make it easy to drive home in the luxury SUV you've always wanted.
Fast and easy credit approval
Flexible in-house financing for all credit types
Trusted local dealership with a wide selection of quality vehicles
Book a Test Drive Today
Don't miss your chance to own this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV. With powerful diesel performance, seven-passenger seating, and luxury features, this SUV is ready for every Saskatchewan road.
Contact Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to schedule your test drive or get pre-approved with our in-house financing options!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Powertrain
Suspension
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
