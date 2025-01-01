2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport **7 PASSENGER **4 MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE **Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming **PUSH BUTTON START **PANORAMIC SUNROOF VIN: 4JGDF2EE9EA365516 Mileage: 260,930 KM Color: Black with Brown Leather Interior Condition: Excellent condition, well-maintained luxury SUV Vehicle Overview Experience premium luxury, advanced technology, and diesel-powered efficiency with this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The GL 350 BlueTEC is a full-size 7-passenger SUV that delivers refined comfort, impressive towing capacity, and legendary Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship making it an excellent choice for families and long-distance drivers. Key Features of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC Performance & Capability 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine 240 Horsepower with 455 lb-ft of Torque 7-Speed Automatic Transmission 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Strong towing capability Exterior Features Sleek Black Finish 19-inch Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Roof Rails for Extra Cargo Options Bi-Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights Privacy Glass Interior & Comfort Spacious 7-Passenger Seating Premium Black Leather Upholstery Power Heated Front Seats with Memory Heated Second Row Seats Heated Steering Wheel Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Panoramic Sunroof Power Folding Third-Row Seats Technology & Infotainment COMAND Infotainment System with Navigation Premium Sound System with CD/MP3 & USB Connectivity Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming Rear Seat Entertainment System (optional on some models) Keyless Entry & Push Button Start Safety & Driver Assistance Rearview Camera with Parking Sensors Attention Assist (Driver Drowsiness Monitor) Blind Spot Assist & Lane Keeping Assist Collision Prevention Assist Stability and Traction Control Multiple Airbags for All Three Rows Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport? At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in providing quality used vehicles, including premium SUVs like this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our in-house financing team will help you secure the best financing solution tailored to your needs. Serving drivers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan, we make it easy to drive home in the luxury SUV youve always wanted. Fast and easy credit approval Flexible in-house financing for all credit types Trusted local dealership with a wide selection of quality vehicles Book a Test Drive Today Dont miss your chance to own this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV. With powerful diesel performance, seven-passenger seating, and luxury features, this SUV is ready for every Saskatchewan road. Contact Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to schedule your test drive or get pre-approved with our in-house financing options!

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

VIN 4JGDF2EE9EA365516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black (040)
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 260,930 KM

Vehicle Overview

Experience premium luxury, advanced technology, and diesel-powered efficiency with this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC, now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The GL 350 BlueTEC is a full-size 7-passenger SUV that delivers refined comfort, impressive towing capacity, and legendary Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship making it an excellent choice for families and long-distance drivers.

Key Features of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC

Performance & Capability

3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine

240 Horsepower with 455 lb-ft of Torque

7-Speed Automatic Transmission

4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Strong towing capability

Exterior Features

Sleek Black Finish

19-inch Alloy Wheels

Power Liftgate

Roof Rails for Extra Cargo Options

Bi-Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights

Privacy Glass

Interior & Comfort

Spacious 7-Passenger Seating

Premium Black Leather Upholstery

Power Heated Front Seats with Memory

Heated Second Row Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Panoramic Sunroof

Power Folding Third-Row Seats

Technology & Infotainment

COMAND Infotainment System with Navigation

Premium Sound System with CD/MP3 & USB Connectivity

Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Rear Seat Entertainment System (optional on some models)

Keyless Entry & Push Button Start

Safety & Driver Assistance

Rearview Camera with Parking Sensors

Attention Assist (Driver Drowsiness Monitor)

Blind Spot Assist & Lane Keeping Assist

Collision Prevention Assist

Stability and Traction Control

Multiple Airbags for All Three Rows

Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport?

At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we specialize in providing quality used vehicles, including premium SUVs like this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our in-house financing team will help you secure the best financing solution tailored to your needs.

Serving drivers across Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan, we make it easy to drive home in the luxury SUV you've always wanted.

Fast and easy credit approval

Flexible in-house financing for all credit types

Trusted local dealership with a wide selection of quality vehicles

Book a Test Drive Today

Don't miss your chance to own this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC SUV. With powerful diesel performance, seven-passenger seating, and luxury features, this SUV is ready for every Saskatchewan road.

Contact Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to schedule your test drive or get pre-approved with our in-house financing options!

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear tow hook

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Suspension

Air Suspension
adjustable suspension

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
HID Headlights
Performance Tires
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Automatic Transmission - 7 speed
Head Side Airbags

