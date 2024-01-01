$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
217,597KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKTEC9FG479717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P79717
- Mileage 217,597 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 313,928 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 244,239 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Flex SEL 329,413 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Email Mid City Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500