2015 Fiat 500

64,735 KM

Details Description Features

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Abarth - Backup Cam | Beats Audio | Sunroof | Automatic

Location

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

64,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9591043
  • Stock #: 99891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso (Red)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 64,735 KM

Vehicle Description

This fun FIAT 500 Abarth has a ton of additions to really make it stand out from the crowd!Tried-and-true, this 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth makes room for the whole team. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.*Feel Safe on the Road with Your FIAT 500 *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FX, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.502 Final Drive Ratio, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, GVWR: 1,587 kgs (3,500 lbs), TIRES: P205/40R17XL BSW 3 SEASON, ROSSO (RED), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FX, POWER SUNROOF, NERO (BLACK) SEATS.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
ROSSO (RED)
NERO (BLACK) SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FX
WHEELS: 17" X 7" HYPER BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P205/40R17XL BSW 3 Season
BLACK MIRROR CAP W/BODYSIDE STRIPE
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Driver & Passenger Seatback Pockets
Tires: P205/40R17XL BSW 3 Season
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.502 Final Drive Ratio Leather Wrapped Shift Knob GVWR: 1 587 kgs (3 500 lbs)
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temp Federal A/C Excise Tax SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

