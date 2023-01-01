2015 Fiat 500

$20,800 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 7 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9591043

9591043 Stock #: 99891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rosso (Red)

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 64,735 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM ROSSO (RED) NERO (BLACK) SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FX WHEELS: 17" X 7" HYPER BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P205/40R17XL BSW 3 Season BLACK MIRROR CAP W/BODYSIDE STRIPE BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Driver & Passenger Seatback Pockets Tires: P205/40R17XL BSW 3 Season TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.502 Final Drive Ratio Leather Wrapped Shift Knob GVWR: 1 587 kgs (3 500 lbs) COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temp Federal A/C Excise Tax SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.