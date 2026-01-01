2015 Nissan Pathfinder

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<p>Heated Front Seats<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Handsfree Bluetooth Calling<o:p></o:p></p> <p>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Auxiliary/ USB Input<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Power Drivers Seat<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Power Windows<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Power Mirrors<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Power Locks<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Push To Start<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Air Conditioning<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Automatic Climate Controls<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Tri Zone Climate Controls<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column<o:p></o:p></p> <p><o:p> </o:p></p> <p>Exterior Features:<o:p></o:p></p> <p><o:p> </o:p></p> <p>Power Liftgate<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Remote Keyless Entry<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Privacy Glass <o:p></o:p></p> <p>Fog Lamps<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Tow Package<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Roof Rails<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Chrome Door Handles<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Chrome Grille Trim<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Heated Mirrors<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Smart Access Doors<o:p></o:p></p> <p>18 Alloy Wheels<o:p></o:p></p> <p><o:p> </o:p></p> <p>Drivers Assistance:<o:p></o:p></p> <p><o:p> </o:p></p> <p>Reverse Camera<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Cruise Control<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Hill Descent Control<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Traction and Stability Control<o:p></o:p></p> <p><o:p> </o:p></p> <p>Performance Features:<o:p></o:p></p> <p><o:p> </o:p></p> <p>All Wheel Drive<o:p></o:p></p> <p>3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine<o:p></o:p></p> <p>260hp/ 240lb-ft Torque<o:p></o:p></p> <p>Automatic CVT Transmission<o:p></o:p></p> <p><o:p> </o:p></p> <p>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<o:p></o:p></p> <p><o:p> </o:p></p> <p>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<o:p></o:p></p> <p><o:p> </o:p></p> <p>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.<o:p></o:p></p>

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

76,500 KM

Details Description Features

$26,447

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle
14200151

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4WD LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

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Contact Seller

$26,447

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
76,500KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM2FC649286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 649286
  • Mileage 76,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Drivers Seat

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Controls

Tri Zone Climate Controls

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column

Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Tow Package

Roof Rails

Chrome Door Handles

Chrome Grille Trim

Heated Mirrors

Smart Access Doors

18" Alloy Wheels

Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera

Cruise Control

Hill Descent Control

Traction and Stability Control

Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive

3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine

260hp/ 240lb-ft Torque

Automatic CVT Transmission

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated rear seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$26,447

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Nissan Pathfinder