$26,447+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4WD LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4WD LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,447
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 649286
- Mileage 76,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Tri Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille Trim
Heated Mirrors
Smart Access Doors
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
260hp/ 240lb-ft Torque
Automatic CVT Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1