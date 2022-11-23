2015 Nissan Pathfinder

$24,800 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 5 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: 99801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 91,533 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Power Options Power Mirror(s)

