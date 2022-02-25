$22,995+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
SLT 5.7L 4 X 4
Location
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
191,670KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8366673
- Stock #: P71009
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT8FS771009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 191,670 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1