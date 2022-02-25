Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

191,670 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT 5.7L 4 X 4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SLT 5.7L 4 X 4

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 8366673
  2. 8366673
  3. 8366673
  4. 8366673
  5. 8366673
  6. 8366673
  7. 8366673
  8. 8366673
  9. 8366673
  10. 8366673
  11. 8366673
  12. 8366673
  13. 8366673
  14. 8366673
  15. 8366673
  16. 8366673
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,670KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8366673
  • Stock #: P71009
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT8FS771009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 191,670 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2019 Dodge Charger S...
 174,725 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 249,061 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 V6 ...
 216,051 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory