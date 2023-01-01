2016 BMW 3 Series

$22,580 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 9 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9561421

9561421 Stock #: V-74396

V-74396 VIN: WBA8A3C53GK551947

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74396

Mileage 114,960 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.