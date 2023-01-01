$15,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ - Nav | WiFi | B/U Cam | Rmt Start | AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,698 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick, IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention. Traction control, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions, Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners.*Let the Chevrolet Equinox Put Your Family's Safety First *Rear Vision Camera, OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services may vary by model and conditions.), OnStar Basic Plan for 5 years including limited RemoteLink mobile app services, Advanced Diagnostics and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery, and is transferable. Does not include Emergency, Security or Navigation services.), LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats, Door locks, rear child security, Daytime Running Lamps, LED, Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA), Brakes, brake assist, Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions, Air bag Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC, V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm, 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer., Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer, Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
