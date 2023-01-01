Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

200,698 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

LTZ - Nav | WiFi | B/U Cam | Rmt Start | AWD

LTZ - Nav | WiFi | B/U Cam | Rmt Start | AWD

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

200,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9584851
  • Stock #: G5925A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,698 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick, IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention. Traction control, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions, Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners.*Let the Chevrolet Equinox Put Your Family's Safety First *Rear Vision Camera, OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services may vary by model and conditions.), OnStar Basic Plan for 5 years including limited RemoteLink mobile app services, Advanced Diagnostics and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery, and is transferable. Does not include Emergency, Security or Navigation services.), LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats, Door locks, rear child security, Daytime Running Lamps, LED, Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA), Brakes, brake assist, Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions, Air bag Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC, V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm, 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer., Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer, Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

