$13,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
LT AWD
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
LT AWD
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
1KM
VIN 1GNKVGKD2GJ328311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2016 Chevrolet Traverse